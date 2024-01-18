Robbie Robertson earns BAFTA nod for 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

The late Robbie Robertson is once again being recognized for his work on Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon.

Nominees for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards have just been announced, and Robertson has earned a nod in the Original Score category, where he'll compete against the scores for Oppenheimer, Poor Things, Saltburn and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Robertson, who passed away in August at the age of 80, previously earned nods for Best Score at the Golden Globe Awards and the Critics Choice Awards. In both cases, he lost to Oppenheimer's Ludwig Göransson. Robbie's also on the shortlist for an Oscar nomination.

Winners will be announced at the BAFTA Film Awards ceremony, taking place February 18.

