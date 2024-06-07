Robert Plant & Alison Krauss release live recording of “When The Levee Breaks”

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss kicked off their 2024 Can't Let Go Tour tour on June 2, and they are celebrating by releasing a live version of their take on "When The Levee Breaks," the classic country blues song that Led Zeppelin made famous on their album Led Zeppelin IV.

Plant and Krauss' version of the song is the first tune they've released music together since dropping their critically acclaimed album Raise The Roof in 2021. That album was the second collaborative album from the pair after 2007's Raising Sand, which won the Grammy for Album of the Year.

You can listen to "When The Levee Breaks" now via digital outlets.

Plant and Krauss will bring their tour to Prior Lake, Minnesota, on Friday. The tour also has the pair joining Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan and Celisse on Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival. Their first show of that tour is June 19 in Alpharetta, Georgia. A complete list of dates an be found at plantkrauss.com.

