Robert Plant named patron of UK homeless charity

Robert Plant has been named patron of Good Shepherd, an English charity that helps the homeless community.

Plant has been a longtime supporter of the organization and last December invited reps from the group to appear at his local concert at The Halls to help raise awareness of their work. He later visited the charity to learn more about the services it provides.

“It was good to visit the Good Shepherd and learn more about their work,” Plant shares. “Providing food and a range of other support is a key part of it but something that I think is so important is the focus on rebuilding confidence, self-esteem and spirit.”

“The Good Shepherd is a small local charity, but we have a big impact in our community,” CEO Tom Hayden says. “Having Robert support our work in Wolverhampton and the Black Country is incredible for our organization, and we’re extremely grateful he has decided to come on board as a patron.”

Plant is helping to support the organization’s new trainee program, which will offer two paid trainee positions to people who have experienced homelessness.

“We cannot thank Robert enough for becoming a patron and underpinning these trainee roles, and we look forward to keeping him updated on how our program develops,” Hayden adds.

