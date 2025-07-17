Robert Plant nixes another Led Zeppelin doc, has no plan for memoir or biopic

The recent documentary Becoming Led Zeppelin focused on the band's career up until the release of their second album, 1969's Led Zeppelin II, and it sounds like fans shouldn't hold out hope for a second part focused on the rest of their career.

In an interview with Rolling Stone about his upcoming new album, Saving Grace, Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant revealed that he doesn't think a second part is necessary.

"I think the fact that it ended before we needed to take a shave in the morning was probably the most appropriate," he told the magazine. "I think that kind of shook up the joyous instance of everything, and then we had to go out and buy a razor, and that was it."

And Plant doesn't have any plans to delve into his personal life either, telling the mag there’s "not a chance" he’ll write a memoir.

"I’m going down with the ship, and so is my memory," he said.

While artists like Queen and Elton John have had successful biopics made about their life and career, Plant isn't interested in having one made about Led Zeppelin.

"No chance," he said when asked if he'd ever agree to it. "I’m back on the ship, and I’m going down with it."

Saving Grace, Plant's first album with the acoustic band of the same name, featuring vocalist Suzi Dian, is due out Sept. 26.

