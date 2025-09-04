Robert Plant & Saving Grace release 'Chevrolet' from upcoming debut album

Robert Plant and the band Saving Grace have released another track off their debut album, Saving Grace, which is due out Sept. 26.

The latest is the album’s opening track, "Chevrolet," which is the band’s take on Donovan’s 1965 tune "Hey Gyp (Dig the Slowness)." That tune was itself an adaptation the 1930 Delta blues classic "Can I Do It For You" by Memphis Minnie and Kansas Joe McCoy.

"Chevrolet" is available now via digital outlets; there's also a video.

This is the third track released from Saving Grace. Plant and the band previously shared a cover of Low's "Everybody's Song" and their take on the African American spiritual "Gospel Plough."



Plant and Saving Grace — drummer Oli Jefferson, guitarist Tony Kelsey, banjo and string player Matt Worley, cellist Barney Morse Brown and vocalist Suzi Dian — have been touring together since 2019. The album was recorded between April 2019 and January 2025, with Plant describing it as "a song book of the lost and found."

Plant and the band will launch their first U.S. tour in support of the album on Oct. 30 in Wheeling, West Virginia, with dates confirmed through Nov. 23 in Valley Center, California.

A complete list of dates can be found at RobertPlant.com.

