Robert Plant and Saving Grace release video for Moby Grape cover off debut album

The debut album from Robert Plant and Saving Grace, titled Saving Grace, is out now, and to mark the release the artists have shared a video for one of the tracks.

The clip is for their cover of Moby Grape's "It's a Beautiful Day Today," a track penned by Bob Mosley for the album Moby Grape '69.

Plant and Saving Grace — drummer Oli Jefferson, guitarist Tony Kelsey, banjo and string player Matt Worley, cellist Barney Morse Brown and vocalist Suzi Dian — have been touring together since 2019, but this is their first album.

Plant describes Saving Grace as "a song book of the lost and found." In addition to the Moby Grape tune, it has them covering songs by Memphis Minnie, Blind Willie Johnson and Low.

Robert Plant and Saving Grace are set to kick off a North American tour Oct. 30 in Wheeling, West Virginia, wrapping Nov. 23 in Valley Center, California. A complete list of dates can be found at RobertPlant.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.