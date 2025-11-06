Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2025: Simon Kirke says Bad Company’s induction is ‘long overdue’

Drummer Simon Kirke of Bad Company performs in concert during 'ZZ Top's 50th Anniversary Texas Bash' at Austin360 Amphitheater on May 19, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/WireImage)

After 26 years of eligibility, Bad Company is getting into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday, and the band's drummer Simon Kirke tells ABC Audio it's about time.

"It feels like the end of a long journey," he says. "I don't want to sound uppity, but I think it's long overdue." He adds, "We have influenced a lot of bands, who in turn will influence other bands, but we've been around a long time and I think it's justifiable."

Kirke says the recognition is "the cap on a very long and very successful career," and he's happy and honored by it. He notes that if it didn't happen, "I would have left this earth thinking s***, why didn't we get inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, for God's sake?!"

While Bad Company's career has been filled with hits, for Kirke there are two tunes that stand out as the most quintessential Bad Company songs: "Bad Company" and "Feel Like Makin' Love."

"It’s kind of a no-brainer for me but 'Bad Company,'" he says. "Because the others are a tip of the hat to the songs.”

As for what he'll say on induction night, Kirke says he plans to mention his late bandmates Mick Ralphs and Boz Burrell, but worries he won't have enough time to get in all they want to say.

He notes, "The last thing I want is for that shepherd's crook to come around the neck and start drawing me off."

The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held Saturday in Los Angeles and will stream live on Disney+ starting at 8 p.m. ET. ABC will also air a highlights special on Jan. 1, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.