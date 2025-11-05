Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2025: Spotlight on Joe Cocker

Some of his biggest hits were covers of songs made famous by other artists, including The Beatles' "With a Little Help From My Friends," which was later used as the theme for the series The Wonder Years; "You Are So Beautiful to Me," written by Billy Preston; and "Feelin' Alright," written by Traffic's Dave Mason.
He also had a #1 hit in the '80s with the An Officer and a Gentleman song "Up Where We Belong" with Jennifer Warnes, which won a Grammy, Oscar and Golden Globe.
McCartney released a letter calling him "a great man and a fine singer whose unique style made for some fantastic performances," while Joel shared a video in which he read a 2014 letter he sent to the Rock Hall, urging them to induct Cocker. Gibbons called Cocker "the very embodiment of rock and roll in terms of talent and spirit."
The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held Saturday in Los Angeles and will stream live on Disney+ starting at 8 p.m. ET. ABC will also air a highlights special on Jan. 1, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET.
