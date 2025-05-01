Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Paul Rodgers records 'Rock & Roll Fantasy' with students from Adopt the Arts

Paul Rodgers, whose band Bad Company was just chosen for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, has recorded a new version of the band's classic "Rock and Roll Fantasy."

The new take on the song has Rodgers teaming with the members of The Changels honor choir, a collaboration with Adopt the Arts Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to providing underserved elementary schools with high-quality music education.

"Music has the power to transform lives – I've experienced it myself and seen it countless times throughout my career," said Rodgers. "Working with these young, talented and very engaged singers is an opportunity to pass along not just technical knowledge, but the passion, joy and spirit that comes from musical expression."

The song was co-produced by former Guns N' Roses drummer Matt Sorum, founder of Adopt the Arts, and Bruce Witkin, who previously worked with Sorum in Hollywood Vampires. Sorum also plays drums on the track.

Adopt the Arts gives students throughout Southern California a chance to gain real music industry experience, offering mentoring sessions with professional musicians, recording opportunities and more.

"We're not just teaching these kids about music – we're showing them how music can open doors and create community," said Sorum. "Having Paul Rodgers join us is incredible. These are formative experiences that build confidence and skills these kids will carry with them throughout their lives."

