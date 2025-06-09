Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Sly Stone dies at the age of 82

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Sly Stone, of Sly and the Family Stone, has died at the age of 82, according to a statement from his family.

The statement says Stone died "after a prolonged battle with COPD and other underlying health issues."

"While we mourn his absence, we take solace in knowing that his extraordinary musical legacy will continue to resonate and inspire for generations to come," the statement continues. "Sly was a monumental figure, a groundbreaking innovator, and a true pioneer who redefined the landscape of pop, funk, and rock music. His iconic songs have left an indelible mark on the world, and his influence remains undeniable."

Born Sylvester Stewart in Denton, Texas, Stone was the driving creative force behind the Family Stone, the first major American rock band to be racially integrated. They rose to fame in the mid-'60s/early '70s thanks to their highly influential combination of soul, funk, R&B, rock and psychedelia on songs like "Dance to the Music," "Everyday People," "Stand," "I Want To Take You Higher," "Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin)," "Family Affair" and "Hot Fun in the Summertime." They were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1993.

Sly and the Family Stone performed at Woodstock and were part of the Summer of Soul concerts in Harlem in 1969, the latter of which were the subject of an Oscar-winning documentary by Amir "Questlove" Thompson. Questlove went on to direct a documentary about Stone, Sly Lives! (aka The Burden of Black Genius), which premiered on Hulu and Disney+ in February.

Stone released his autobiography, Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin), in 2023. According to his family, a movie based on his life is also in the works.

"In a testament to his enduring creative spirit, Sly recently completed the screenplay for his life story, a project we are eager to share with the world in due course," they said in their statement.

"We extend our deepest gratitude for the outpouring of love and prayers during this difficult time," they added. "We wish peace and harmony to all who were touched by Sly's life and his iconic music."

