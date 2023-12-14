Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s Beatles exhibit closing in January

Fans of The Beatles only have a couple more weeks to make it to Cleveland to check out the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's The Beatles: Get Back to Let It Be exhibit.

The exhibit was created as a compliment to Peter Jackson's Emmy Award-winning docuseries Get Back. After a nearly two-year run it's set to close on January 10.

As part of The Beatles celebration, the Rock Hall has been hosting "Beatles Friday" events — the last one is scheduled for December 29 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. It includes a screening of The Beatles Rooftop Concert, which was their last live performance, and "From The Vault," featuring memorable clips of Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and George Harrison from the Rock Hall's induction stage.

There's also a Beatles trivia game show, with prizes awarded to winners; a Beatles set performed by the Rock Hall's house band, The Mechanics; and fan meetups.

The Beatles: Get Back to Let It Be features a host of Beatles memorabilia, including John Lennon's eyeglasses, Harrison's handwritten lyrics for "I Me Mine" and McCartney's handwritten lyrics to "I Got A Feeling." There are also three screening rooms with video footage from the three locations featured in the series: Twickenham, Apple Studios and the Apple Corps rooftop.

More info can be found at rockhall.com.

