Rock for Ronnie 2025 benefit concert scheduled for May

Metal Masters Tour 2008, Mountain View CA Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images (Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

The 2025 Rock for Ronnie benefit concert, held in memory of late metal icon Ronnie James Dio, has been announced.

The show takes place May 18 at the Autry Museum in Los Angeles' Griffith Park. Sebastian Bach will headline.

"The Autry Museum park is a beautiful setting for Rock for Ronnie with plenty of room for the event to grow in future years," says Ronnie's widow, Wendy Dio. "It will be an exciting afternoon for the whole family."

Rock for Ronnie benefits the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund, which also hosts the annual Bowl for Ronnie charity celebrity bowling tournament.

Dio died in 2010 of stomach cancer.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!