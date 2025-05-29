Rock for Ronnie concert raises $100K for Stand Up & Shout Cancer Fund

The Rock for Ronnie tribute concert honoring the late Ronnie James Dio raised $100,000 for the Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund.

The event took place on May 18 at Griffith Park in Los Angeles, and was headlined by Sebastian Bach. In between all the music, Dr. David Wong of the UCLA School of Dentistry was presented with a $25,000 check to be used towards the development of a saliva swab test for early cancer detection.

The Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund was founded in memory of Dio, who died of stomach cancer in 2010 at age 67. It aims to raise awareness and money for cancer prevention, education and research.

Along with Rock for Ronnie, the Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund hosts the Bowl for Ronnie celebrity bowling tournament. The 2025 Bowl for Ronnie will be held Nov. 13.

