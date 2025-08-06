Rocker Dave Edmunds expected to make full recovery after suffering cardiac arrest

Dave Edmunds performs on stage at Ronnie Scott's Jazz Club on October 1, 2009 in London, England. (Photo by David Redfern/Redferns)

Welsh rocker Dave Edmunds is on the mend after suffering a heart attack in July.

The news of the 81-year-old Edmunds' condition was first revealed by his wife, Cici Edmunds, in a July Facebook post. She revealed he suffered "a major cardiac arrest" and "died in her arms," but was revived by doctors.

Cici has now confirmed that Edmunds is doing better. She shared a post that first appeared on Carlene Carter's Facebook that read, "Dave is expected to make a full recovery and be out of the hospital soon!" Carlene added, "Some really great news we all have been waiting for."

Cici added the caption, "Bless you sweet beautiful Carlene for sharing the positive news regarding my amazing husbands miraculous recovery."

Edmunds is best known for his 1970 cover of "I Hear You Knocking," which peaked at #4 in the U.S. He also co-founded the 1970s band Rockpile with Nick Lowe, and released several solo albums. He worked as a producer with artists like Lowe, Paul McCartney, Stray Cats and more, and toured with Ringo Starr as a member of his All-Starr Band.

