Rockers pay tribute to late Great White frontman Jack Russell

Twisted Sister's Dee Snider and Poison's Bret Michaels are among the rockers remembering Great White frontman Jack Russell, whose death at age 63 was announced on Thursday.

Snider took to social media to pay tribute to Russell and noted how he was unfairly blamed for the 2003 Station nightclub fire in Rhode Island during the band's show, which killed 100 people and injured 230.

"This man was vilified for a situation out of his control and tortured by the memories," Snider wrote. "He was not evil. And man could he sing!"

RIP Jack Russel. This man was vilified for a situation out of his control and tortured by the memories. He was not evil. And man could he sing! pic.twitter.com/M2YGiD1HqT — Dee Snider🇺🇸🎤 (@deesnider) August 16, 2024

Michaels also shared a tribute to Russell, writing, "To my friend Jack Russell, such an amazing voice. May you rest in peace."

To my friend Jack Russell, such an amazing voice. May you rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/1a7FeR0Tis — Bret Michaels (@bretmichaels) August 16, 2024

Ratt's Stephen Pearcy shared a memory of playing with Russell in the early days, writing, "R.I.P brother Jack. We started a long time ago when we use to play at Gazzarris on the Strip circa 1980-81. Mickey Ratt and Dante Fox, crazy shows, we'd talk crazy dreams."

And Night Ranger's Jack Blades called Russell "A unique and amazing singer," adding, "I had the privilege of producing Great White's 'Cant Get There From Here' album. Jack lived at my ranch for a couple of months during those sessions. A true rock spirit. Free of pain now and soaring in the Heavens."

A statement shared on social media Thursday revealed that Russell “passed peacefully” surrounded by his wife, son, cousin and two friends. His cause of death was revealed as Lewy Body Dementia and Multiple System Atrophy. He had announced his retirement from touring due in July.

