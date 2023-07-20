Rockers team up for new take on Pink Floyd’s 'Meddle' track “One of These Days”

By Jill Lances

Meddle Reimagined - A Tribute To Pink Floyd, a new album celebrating Pink Floyd's sixth studio release, is on the way, and the latest star-studded collaboration from it has just been released.

The latest is a reimagining of the Meddle track "One of These Days," featuring Billy Idol guitarist Steve StevensParliament-Funkadelic's Bootsy CollinsVanilla Fudge drummer Carmine Appice and Yes keyboardist Geoff DownesJyrki 69, of the Finnish goth metal band The 69 Eyes, provides the one spoken line of the song, said by Nick Mason in the original.

This is the second song released from Meddle Reimagined - A Tribute To Pink Floyd, following "San Tropez," which featured YesRick WakemanBlue Öyster Cult's Joe Bouchard, ex-Megadeth guitarist Chris Poland, former Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo and Rainbow vocalist Graham Bonnet.

Meddle Reimagined - A Tribute To Pink Floyd will be released digitally and on CD September 1, with the vinyl dropping September 22. It is available for preorder now.

