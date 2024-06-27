Rocket Man Resale: Elton John auctioning off his clothes on eBay for his AIDS Foundation

Elton John has found yet another way to raise money for his AIDS Foundation: He's selling stuff on eBay.

Specifically, Elton is selling pieces from his famous wardrobe as part of a 10-day shopping event called Rocket Man Resale. It features hundreds of items from his recently sold Atlanta apartment, including shirts, hats, pants and shoes by Gucci, Versace, and Prada, plus more affordable lots, like concert t-shirts and baseball caps. The auction is live now, and 100% of the proceeds go to the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

"Giving new life to the cherished items from my wardrobe has always been special to me. For decades

I've donated my closet's treasures to support the Elton John AIDS Foundation," Elton says in a statement. "This Pride Month, I'm excited to share my Atlanta treasure trove on eBay, hoping these items will inspire you to express your unique spirit and bring you as much joy as they've brought me."

"Whether you're after high-end luxury or something more laid-back, there's a perfect find for everyone," he adds. "Even better, every dollar goes to supporting the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s work to end LGBTQ+ stigma.”

At 1:10 p.m. ET on the eBay app, Elton's pal Stephen Sanchez and entrepreneur Emma Rogue will host a livestream shopping event featuring Elton and his husband David Furnish.

The shopping event will also feature items from Donatella Versace, Andy Cohen, Robin Roberts, Brandi Carlile and more. If you're in New York City, there's a pop-up featuring some of the items at 51 8th Avenue from 2 to 6 p.m. ET on Thursday.

