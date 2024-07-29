Rod Stewart, 79, says he thinks he can do "probably another 15" years

Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

By Andrea Dresdale

Rod Stewart isn't afraid of dying, but he thinks it'll be a bit before he actually has to face the grim reaper.

Speaking to the U.S. Sun, Rod, who'll turn 80 in January, says, "I'm aware my days are numbered but I've got no fear. We have all got to pass on at some point, so we are all in the same basket. I am going to be enjoying myself for these last few years as much as I can."

He then corrects himself: "I say few — probably another 15. I can do that easy, mate, easy.”

The reason why, Rod says, is because he pays attention to his health. He says he's not on any prescription drugs, he works out "three or four times a week" and is building a running track at his house so he can "try to beat the world record for a 79-year-old" in the 100-meter sprint.

"I think [it's] about 17 seconds," he says. "I’m f****** mad, ain’t I?"

On top of that, the "Maggie May" singer, who's had both thyroid and prostate cancer, says, "When I come back to the U.K., I am going to have my blood cleaned ... I’ve been told it is a real boost to the system.”

Rod's currently in the U.S. finishing up the final shows of his residency at the Colosseum in Las Vegas, which ends Aug. 7. He tells The Sun, "I don't want to wear my welcome out in Vegas ... I've not really made   my mind up in terms of what's next."

Rod also says his wife, Penny Lancaster, is planning a big birthday celebration for him with all his kids and grandkids, but, "I don't even know what [the plans] are. They know and I don't."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

