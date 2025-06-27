Rod Stewart admits he stole one of his signature songs, claims he 'never earned a penny' from it

While making the press rounds ahead of his performance at the U.K.'s Glastonbury Festival on Sunday, Rod Stewart openly admitted to ripping off one of his most famous songs — but he seems to think it's OK because he didn't profit from the theft.

While talking to The Times of London, Rod's #1 hit "Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?" comes up. The paper notes that the chorus of the song is "remarkably similar" to the chorus of a song called "Taj Mahal," by Brazilian singer Jorge Ben. In fact, Jorge sued Rod over it, and the case was settled amicably.

Rod claimed in his 2012 autobiography it was "unconscious plagiarism" because he was at Brazil's Rio Carnival in 1978 and must have heard it then. But now he's dropped the whole "unconscious" part of the story altogether.

Speaking to The Times, Rod comes right out and admits, "Oh yeah, I nicked it." But, he added, "Never earned a penny out of it. All the royalties went to UNICEF."

It's worth noting, though, that Rod only began donating the royalties from the song, which was released in 1978, in 1979, after Ben sued him.

