Rod Stewart brings baby grandsons onstage in Spain

It's never too early or too late to introduce your family to the spotlight. That seems to be Rod Stewart's motto anyway.

A few weeks after he brought his 94-year-old sister Mary onstage for one of his shows in Scotland, People reports that during his concert in Spain on Saturday, July 22, Rod brought out his baby grandsons Louie and Otis. The boys, who were born three days apart in May, came onstage with their moms: Rod's daughter Ruby Stewart and Nicole Artukovich, fiancée of Rod's son Liam Stewart.

Ruby is Rod's daughter with Kelly Emberg, who was his partner from 1983 to 1990. Liam is Rod's son from his marriage to Rachel Hunter, which lasted from 1990 to 2006.

People reports that Ruby later posted a photo on her Instagram Story of Otis wearing noise-canceling headphones, with his hand over his face. "Grandads production was a little too bright and loud for my liking," she captioned the photo.

On his own Instagram Story on July 23, Rod posted an adorable photo of himself holding Louie and Otis on his lap, one in each arm. The soccer-loving singer captioned the pic, "Louie on the right wing — Otis on the left wing —Grandad down the middle."

