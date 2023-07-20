Rod Stewart gives struggling family $3,000 after seeing daughter's heartfelt note

Soft-hearted Rod Stewart gave a struggling family in Scotland a cash gift after one of their kids wrote a heartfelt note about their situation.

As a school project asking students about their hopes for the future, 10-year-old Sophia McKenzie wrote, "I have a dream that one day we will live in a world where the cost of living crisis stops and everything is free and nobody struggles with not being able to eat." Her note was eventually published in The Daily Record.

Sophia's mother Heather, a single mom with four kids, told the paper, "Sophia sees how much it upsets me when I can't get them everything they want and she's seen me go without food so they have enough to eat."

Rod read Sophia's letter and contacted the paper. "It broke my heart," he said. "I simply had to find a way to help." He ended up giving the family 2500 pounds, which is about 3200 dollars.



"I told [Sophia] what Mr. Stewart did and it has completely thrown her," Heather told the paper. "We obviously never expected anything like this to happen...it is going to be amazing to see her not have to worry anymore."

She added, "This is a life-changing amount of money and it means so much to all of us. Mr. Stewart is just an incredible person. I cannot thank him enough. I am so grateful from the bottom of my heart.”

In the past year, Rod has also helped bring a family of Ukrainian refugees to the U.K. and pledged to pay their rent and bills for a year. In addition, he's paid for patients' MRI scans at a hospital near his home to reduce wait times.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.