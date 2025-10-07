Rod Stewart is 'halfway through' a new album

Rod Stewart playing halftime at the Super Bowl? He's not interested.

Speaking to People, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and soccer fan says the idea of headlining the Super Bowl or World Cup holds no appeal for him because he's already performed on the only stage that counts.

"I've done Glastonbury, so I'm happy,” he said, referring to the U.K.'s most prestigious festival. He performed there in 2002 and last summer.

In fact, Rod says he really doesn't have any goals for the future. "There's no bucket list," he notes. "I've done it all."

But that doesn't mean he plans to retire. The 80-year-old rocker, who just announced a new batch of Las Vegas residency dates for 2026, said, "I still enjoy what I'm doing. I love it. You can tell: It's written all over my face."

And when he's not performing, he's in the studio. Rod reveals, "I'm supposed to be doing a country album, and I'm halfway through doing an original album.”

Rod's last album of original music was 2021's The Tears of Hercules.

