Rod Stewart meets new granddaughter amid news of grandson on the way

Rod Stewart's ever-expanding family is definitely keeping him "Forever Young."

As documented on Instagram, Rod and his wife Penny Lancaster got to meet their brand-new grandbaby Elsie, daughter of Rod's son Liam, who was born March 2. "So proud to meet little Elsie, what an angel," Penny captioned a photo of herself, Rod and the baby. Rod reposted the pic on his Instagram Story and wrote, "Another Stewart joins the clan."

But the clan is about to get even bigger: Rod's daughter Kimberly has announced that she's expecting a baby boy "soon." Kimberly was the first to make Rod a grandfather, when she welcomed daughter Delilah with her then-boyfriend Benicio Del Toro in 2011.

When Kimberly's son arrives, Rod will have five grandchildren: Elsie and her big brother Louie, Delilah and the new baby, and his daughter Ruby's son Otis.

Rod is the father of eight children: four sons and four daughters, ranging in age from 61 to 14.

