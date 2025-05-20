Rod Stewart to receive Lifetime Achievement honor at American Music Awards

Janet Jackson will receive the ICON Award at the American Music Awards on May 26, but she won't be the only legend being honored for their incredible career. Rod Stewart has been named the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award at the ceremony.

Rod is receiving the award for his "body of work, and unparalleled contributions to music for nearly six decades," as well as his "lasting legacy and continued influence on generations of artists and fans." Since the show is airing live from the Fontainebleau Las Vegas, and Rod will conveniently be in town for his residency at Caesars, he'll also perform on the telecast, for the first time since 2004.

Jennifer Lopez hosts the 51st AMAs on May 26, airing live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and on Paramount+. She will also perform, as will Janet, Benson Boone, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Gloria Estefan and more. The leading nominee is Kendrick Lamar, followed by Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan and Shaboozey.

