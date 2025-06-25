Rod Stewart says he doesn't 'remember a thing' about the last time he played famed UK festival

Rod Stewart will perform in what's called the "Legends slot" at the U.K.'s iconic Glastonbury Festival on Sunday, and it will be his first time at that event since 2002. Last time, he had literally 100,000 people singing and swaying to his music — but he claims he has absolutely no memory of that moment.

"I don't remember a thing," he tells the BBC. "I do so many concerts, they all blend into one."

And Rod doesn't have much of a memory for his records, either, it seems. He tells the BBC that his youngest son, Aiden Stewart, has "gone back and listened to everything I've done, bless him." He adds, "He knows songs that I don't even remember recording!"

Let's hope Rod remembers the songs he'll be performing on Sunday; they'll likely be all his biggest hits. However, he'll still have to leave some out, even though he's persuaded the organizers to give him a 90-minute set, rather than the original 75 he was offered.

"Usually I do well over two hours so there's still a load of songs we won't be able to do," he says. "But we've been working at it. I'm not gonna make any announcements between songs. I'll do one number, shout 'next,' and go straight into the next one. I'm going to get in as many songs I can."

Rod adds, "I'll be in good voice. I'll enjoy myself. I don't care anymore what the critics think. I'm there to entertain my people."

