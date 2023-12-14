Rod Stewart selling Los Angeles home for $80 million

Rod Stewart is selling his Los Angeles mansion. The New York Times reports the rocker has put the nine-bedroom, 12-bath villa on the market for $80 million.

The 28,000-square-foot yellow home, which Stewart had custom built after buying the lot in 1991 for north of $12 million, is located in a Beverly Hills neighborhood bursting with celebs, including Adele, Justin Bieber and Denzel Washington.

"The children grew up there, and he's got grandchildren already. He's touring, and he lives in Europe a lot of the time," Tomer Fridman, the Fridman Group real estate agent handling the sale, tells the paper. "He built a whole life there, and it's just time."

And while $80 mil is quite a price tag, a lot comes with it. The main house is three stories and features a dining room big enough for 20 guests. Other amenities include two full-size gyms, an indoor speakeasy, a formal living room and a movie theater. There’s also a 4,500-square-foot guest house, and the grounds include a pool with a hot tub and a full-size soccer field.

"Some of my favorite memories to this day are playing football on the pitch every Tuesday," Rod's eldest son, Sean Stewart, shares. "And watching movies in the theater with my dad."

The $80 million is for the unfurnished home, although Rod is reportedly willing to part with the furniture, just not the art inside the home.

