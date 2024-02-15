Rod Stewart sells rights to his songs to Iconic Artists Group

Rod Stewart is joining artists like The Beach Boys, Cher, Linda Ronstadt, Stephen Stills and The Beach Boys on the roster of Iconic Artists Group, which acquires and manages the rights to artists' music and brands. Iconic's CEO is music industry veteran and manager Irving Azoff.

Rod has sold the rights to his recordings to Iconic, as well as his interest in his music publishing and other rights. Financial details of the deal were not announced, but sources tell the Wall Street Journal that the figure is close to $100 million.

In a statement, Rod said, "This year marks my 60th year in the music industry. The time is right, and I feel fortunate to have found partners in Irving and his team at Iconic that I can entrust with my life’s work and future musical legacy.”

Azoff added, "We are thrilled to welcome one of the most celebrated singer-songwriters of our time, Rod Stewart, to the Iconic family.”

Rod's new album, Swing Fever, is out on February 23.

