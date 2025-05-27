Rod Stewart surprised by his children at 2025 American Music Awards

Rod Stewart received a heartwarming surprise at the 2025 American Music Awards when five of his eight children appeared onstage to help present him with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

On Monday night, the British rock legend was honored ahead of his upcoming tour. His children -- Kimberly, Ruby, Renee, Sean and Liam -- joined forces for the surprise tribute, with Ruby revealing their affectionate nickname for him.

"Tonight we are here as the biggest and most loving fans of our father, Sir Rod Stewart, or as we all know him, Papa Stew," she shared.

Clearly moved, Rod embraced his children on stage and expressed his shock during his acceptance speech.

"I am absolutely flabbergasted. I didn't know they were here -- my children," he told the audience. Renee and Liam are Rod's children with his second wife, Rachel Hunter. Kimberly and Sean are Rod's children from his first marriage to Alana Stewart, while he shares Ruby with his ex-girlfriend Kelly Emberg.

Reflecting on his decades-long career, Rod said, "When I started singing in the early '60s, well before all of you lot were here, the reason I got into it [was] because I had this burning ambition to sing. It's all I wanted to do. I didn't want to be rich or famous, and here I am a few years later, picking up this wonderful award."

Dressed in a white tuxedo jacket and pinstripe trousers, Rod took the stage to perform his 1988 hit "Forever Young," marking his first American Music Awards performance since 2004.

As previously reported, Janet Jackson was also recognized at the event, receiving the prestigious Icon Award, while Billie Eilish did a clean sweep, winning all seven categories she was nominated in.

