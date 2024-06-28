Rod Stewart’s “Forever Young” turned into sound waves art for a good cause

Rod Stewart’s classic song “Forever Young” has been turned into art that's helping raise money for a good cause.

Rod has teamed up with artist Tim Wakefield and the Soundwaves Art Foundation for an art piece made from sound waves of the 1988 single, which contain the tune's lyric, “be courageous and be brave.”

Rod has autographed four soundwave originals that are already sold out, as well as 100 prints, which sell for $470 each. There are also 100 unsigned prints, which sell for $75 each. They are on sale now at soundwavesartfoundation.com.

All money made from the sales will be donated to War Child UK, which supports children caught up in war zones around the world.

"Forever Young," from Rod's fifteenth studio album Out of Order, was a top 20 hit for the rocker, peaking at #12 on the Billboard Hot 100.

