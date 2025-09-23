Rod Stewart’s wife says she would have left him if he had not wanted kids

Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart attend the "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning" Global Premiere in Leicester Square on May 15, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Simon Ackerman/FilmMagic)

Rod Stewart is the father six children, two with current wife Penny Lancaster, and in a new interview Lancaster reveals that kids were a bit of deal-breaker in their relationship.

She tells the British magazine Saga that early in their relationship Stewart indicated that he didn't want more children, which is something she wasn't OK with. In fact, she says she would have left the rocker if he hadn't changed his mind.

"And that would have been very hard," she says. "But we just went with the flow."

Stewart did eventually agree to having more kids and they welcomed two sons, Allastair Stewart in 2005, and Aiden Stewart in 2011.

"Now Rod always says, 'I wish I’d said yes [to babies] earlier, because then we could have had more children,'" she shares. "Even five years ago we were talking about adopting, but it ended up not happening. We thought there might be too much of an age gap."

Plus, it sounds like Lancaster already has enough to deal with, joking that her husband is like a kid himself.

"Actually, I have three because there’s another big baby who needs my attention in a different way," she says. "I think all women would say that about their husbands."

Penny is out promoting her new memoir, Someone Like Me, which drops Thursday. Stewart shared his ringing endorsement of the book in an Instagram video: "Wow, this is incredible, Penny, absolutely blood curdling information here," he says, before pointing to a specific page. "You shouldn't have put that in the book, Penny."

He ends the video by getting serious, saying, "It’s just the best. I’m so proud of her."

