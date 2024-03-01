Roger Daltrey enjoys a specially brewed beer for 80th birthday

Roger Daltrey turned 80 on Friday, March 1, and he celebrated with a nice cold beer. But it wasn’t just any old can of suds.

The Who frontman showed off his birthday beverage of choice on social media: Rogers Pale Ale, a beer specially brewed for him by Lakedown Brewing company that featured a classic photo of Roger on the can.

“What better way to mark your 80th birthday than having your own beer made by your family brewery!” read the post. “A very happy birthday Roger!”

Unfortunately, Who fans won’t be able to sample Roger’s birthday brew. It was made only for him and it's not for sale.

Roger's big day was also celebrated by plenty of fans who took to social media to wish the rocker a happy 80th. He also got a message from the cancer charity Teenage Cancer Trust.

Daltrey has curated the organization's charity concerts for the past 24 years but is stepping down after this year's shows, which are happening at the end of March.

"Happy 80th Birthday to our incredible Honorary Patron," Teenage Cancer Trust wrote. "There's not long to go until this year's @RoyalAlbertHall shows, marking Roger's final year as curator. So to celebrate his big day, here's a throwback to Roger's performance at the hall last year." The post was accompanied by photos from last year's concerts.

The Who will headline Teenage Cancer Trust shows at London's Royal Albert Hall on March 18 and 20. Daltrey's time as curator will be celebrated at the same venue on March 24 with a special concert featuring guests Robert Plant with Saving Grace, Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder, Stereophonics' Kelly Jones and Paul Weller.

