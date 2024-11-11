Roger Daltrey announces Alive and Kicking…And Having Fun U.K. tour

While Pete Townshend recently shared in an interview with The Standard that The Who will "definitely do something next year," it looks like his bandmate Roger Daltrey has made other plans in the meantime.

Daltrey just announced dates for the Alive and Kicking…And Having Fun tour of the U.K., which promises “Who hits, rarities, solo hits and stories.”

The tour consists of nine intimate shows, kicking off April 20 in Brighton, England, and hitting such cities as London, Glasgow and Edinburgh before wrapping May 4 in Manchester.

Daltrey will be joined on the tour with a nine-piece band that includes Who collaborator, and Pete’s younger brother, Simon Townshend on guitar and vocals.

“I can’t wait to get back on the road in the UK with these shows,” Roger shares. “It’s a joy to be on stage performing – up close and personal for the audience, chatting with them and playing familiar songs in an unfamiliar way.”

Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday. A complete list of dates can be found at thewho.com.

Daltrey toured the U.S. back in June, where he treated the audience to a mix of The Who classics, covers and more. The last time The Who toured the U.S. was in 2022.

