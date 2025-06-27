Roger Waters releases 'Is This the Life We Really Want?' performance from 'This Is Not a Drill' concert film

Roger Waters is sharing another tease of the upcoming theatrical release of his concert film, This Is Not a Drill - Live from Prague the Movie.

The rocker has released a performance clip of "Is This the Life We Really Want?," the title track of his 2017 solo album.

The concert was recorded during the Pink Floyd rocker's May 25, 2023, show at O2 Arena in the Czech Republic. The show was part of Waters' "first ever Farewell Tour" and featured performances of songs like Pink Floyd's "Us & Them," "Comfortably Numb" and "Wish You Were Here," as well as Waters' solo material.

This Is Not a Drill - Live from Prague the Movie is coming to theaters on July 23 and July 27, with tickets on sale now at RogerWaters.film.

Music from the film will be released on Aug. 1 in a variety of formats: four-LP, two-CD, DVD, Blu-Ray and digital audio. It is available for preorder now.

