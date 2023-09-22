The Rolling Stones’ “Angry” featured on 'EA SPORTS FC24' soundtrack

Geffen Records

By Jill Lances

The Rolling Stones' latest single, "Angry," is featured on the official Spotify soundtrack to EA SPORTS FC24, the football (soccer to most folks in the U.S.) entertainment platform with a community of over 150 million users.

"Angry" is the first single off The Stones' upcoming album, Hackney Diamonds, dropping October 20. EA Worldwide Executive and President of Music Steve Schnur tells HitsDailyDouble the band approached them about featuring the song on the soundtrack.

"The premiere of EA Sports FC 24 delivers a definitive global soundtrack that builds on innovation and authenticity," Schnur shares. "We've curated a player experience that celebrates diversity and discovery via new music that defies genres, erases borders, creates football culture and powers football life."

Other artists featured on the soundtrack include Kendrick LamarJack HarlowRun the Jewels and more.

EA SPORTS FC24 comes out September 29.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-1033

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!