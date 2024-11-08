The Rolling Stones are 'honored' to receive Grammy nod for 'Hackney Diamonds'

On Nov. 8, The Rolling Stones received a Grammy nomination for Rock Album of the Year for their critically acclaimed 2023 release, Hackney Diamonds. Now the legendary band has issued a statement reacting to the nod.

"We are honored Hackney Diamonds has been recognized for a Grammy," say Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood. "This past year has been a thrill to see our new music celebrated, especially when it comes to the heart and soul of what we've always been about—rock 'n' roll."

"Rock music has been the epicenter of our lives for over 60 years, and Hackney Diamonds is not only a return to our roots, but also an evolution."

Hackney Diamonds was The Stones' first album of original material since 2005 and has sold over 1 million copies. The album's first single, "Angry," was nominated for the Best Rock Song Grammy last year. Hackney Diamonds featured guest appearances by Stevie Wonder, Lady Gaga, Elton John, Paul McCartney and the Stones' former bass player, Bill Wyman.

