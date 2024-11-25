The Rolling Stones & Bruce Springsteen earn Billboard Music Award nominations

The Rolling Stones and Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band both earned nominations for the 2024 Billboard Music Awards.

Being that both artists are known for their live shows, it seems fitting they're nominated in the Top Rock Touring Artist category, with their only other competition being Coldplay.

Both The Rolling Stones and Springsteen were on tour this year. The Stones launched their Hackney Diamonds tour in April in Houston, while Springsteen and The E Street Band returned to the road in March in Phoenix.

Also earning BBMA nominations this year are Pearl Jam, in the Best Hard Rock Album category for Dark Matter, and Dolly Parton, in the Best Rock Album category for Rockstar, which featured collaborations with such artists as Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and Stevie Nicks.

The 2024 BBMAs will air Dec. 12 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox, Fire TV channels and on-demand on Paramount+.

