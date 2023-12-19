The Rolling Stones drop video for 'Hackney Diamonds' track “Mess It Up”

The Rolling Stones just dropped the video for their latest Hackney Diamonds single, "Mess It Up," with the clip featuring actor Nicholas Hoult, best known for his work in About a Boy, X-Men: First Class and the Hulu series The Great.

The clip, directed by Grammy Award-winning director Calmatic, begins with Hoult and his girlfriend getting into an argument, which leads to him running out and then embarking on an epic yearslong journey by foot. When he finally reaches the ocean he breaks out into dance, then has an epiphany that sends him running back home.

But when he arrives, he’s stunned to find a young boy. As he tearfully goes to talk to his shocked girlfriend, he's suddenly knocked out by her new man, as The Stones' single "Angry" plays in the background.

Hackney Diamonds, which was released in October, is The Stones' first album of new music in 18 years. Thanks to the recent release of the live edition of the album, featuring seven songs recorded at their record release show in New York, the album is in the running to become the UK Christmas Number 1.

Next up, Stones fans are eagerly awaiting the launch of the Hackney Diamonds Tour. The trek kicks off April 28 in Houston, Texas, with dates confirmed through July 17 in Santa Clara, California. A complete list of dates can be found at therollingstones.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.