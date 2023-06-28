Rolling Stones’ 'Forty Licks' getting digital, Dolby Atmos and limited edition vinyl release

ABKCO Records

By Jill Lances

Rolling Stones fans will soon have a new way to enjoy their classic hits compilation Forty Licks. The record is set for its first digital release on Wednesday, July 26, and will be released in Dolby Atmos — but that's not all. Forty Licks will also come out on limited edition four-disc, 180-gram black vinyl on Friday, July 28.

Released in September 2002 to mark the band's 40th anniversary, Forty Licks featured three dozen of the Stones' biggest hits, including "[I Can't Get No] Satisfaction," "Brown Sugar," Paint It, Black," "Honky Tonk Woman," "Jumpin' Jack Flash" and more, as well as four then-new tracks. It went on to sell seven million copies worldwide.

After releasing the album, The Stones launched a successful 14-month Licks tour, which at the time became the second most successful tour ever.

The Forty Licks vinyl is now available for preorder.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-1033

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!