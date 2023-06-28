Rolling Stones’ 'Forty Licks' getting digital, Dolby Atmos and limited edition vinyl release

Rolling Stones fans will soon have a new way to enjoy their classic hits compilation Forty Licks. The record is set for its first digital release on Wednesday, July 26, and will be released in Dolby Atmos — but that's not all. Forty Licks will also come out on limited edition four-disc, 180-gram black vinyl on Friday, July 28.

Released in September 2002 to mark the band's 40th anniversary, Forty Licks featured three dozen of the Stones' biggest hits, including "[I Can't Get No] Satisfaction," "Brown Sugar," Paint It, Black," "Honky Tonk Woman," "Jumpin' Jack Flash" and more, as well as four then-new tracks. It went on to sell seven million copies worldwide.

After releasing the album, The Stones launched a successful 14-month Licks tour, which at the time became the second most successful tour ever.

The Forty Licks vinyl is now available for preorder.

