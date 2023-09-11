The Rolling Stones have 'Hackney Diamonds' tour “penciled in” for next year

The Rolling Stones just announced their new album, Hackney Diamonds, is coming out October 20, and there's no doubt fans are excited. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will be touring to support the record, and it sounds like those fans won't be disappointed.

When asked by ABC News whether they're planning a new tour, Ronnie Wood confirmed it will be happening. "Oh, America we have penciled in for next year," he shared. "And we really hope we can finish off what we started last time."

Ronnie says it’s frustrating they have to wait a month for the album to come out, though he's sure fans will love it.

“It's a really rewarding thing for me to hear the tracks and it's a heartwarming feeling," he says.

Frontman Mick Jagger echoes that sentiment, sharing that they're "really pleased with the record."

“It’s got a lot of styles. It's very eclectic," he says, calling it rock based but not a classic rock album.

And if fans weren't excited enough by Hackney Diamonds, they'll be happy to know it won't be the last new music we hear from The Stones. Jagger revealed, "We cut a lot of songs, so we got almost like two-thirds of the next album as well. ... We got a good jump in on that one."

Hackney Diamonds, The Stones' first album of new songs in 18 years, is available for preorder now.

