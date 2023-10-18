The Rolling Stones made a 'Hackney Diamonds' documentary

Geffen Records

By Jill Lances

The Rolling Stones are set to drop their new album Hackney Diamonds on Friday, October 20, and it looks like fans are going to get some insight into how it was made.

Variety reports that a new one-hour TV documentary, The Stones: Still Rolling, will take fans inside the studio with the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers as they record their first album of new material in 18 years.

According to the description, the doc gives fans “a rare glimpse of the Rolling Stones as they power forward,” with the story “told vividly through a first-ever roundtable conversation between the band (members)… giving viewers access to places they have never been.”

The special was directed by Paul Dugdale, whose credits include Elton John: Farewell From Dodger Stadium and Adele: One Night Only. It is being produced by Mercury Studios and Fulwell 73, the producers behind The Kardashians Hulu series and Carpool Karaoke: The Series.

So far, there’s no word on where or when the doc will air.

Hackney Diamonds, featuring guest appearances by the late Charlie Watts, former Stones bassist Bill WymanPaul McCartneyElton JohnLady Gaga and Stevie Wonder, is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

