The Rolling Stones reissuing 1976’s 'Black and Blue'

The Rolling Stones are revisiting their 1976 album Black and Blue ahead of its 50th anniversary.

The band is set to release a five-LP or four-CD super-deluxe box set on Nov. 14, with both versions also coming with a Blu-ray. The set includes a 2025 remix of the album by producer Steven Wilson, along with an album of outtakes and jams. It also includes a recording of a 1976 concert at Earls Court in London, which was part of a six-night residency at the venue.

The Blu-ray includes the Wilson remix and the Earls Court concert in Dolby Atmos, plus an unreleased TV broadcast of the band’s 1976 concert at Les Abattoirs in Paris.

The six-track album of outtakes include four Stones instrumental jams from the 1975 recording sessions, plus a previously unreleased track, "I Love Ladies," written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards. There's also a take on Shirley & Company's "Shame Shame, Shame," which is out now via digital outlets. A video for the track will be released Thursday.

The set also includes a 100-page hardcover book and replica tour poster.

The Black and Blue reissue will also be released in a variety of other formats, including a limited-edition five-LP black and blue marbled vinyl set; two-disc and one-disc formats on both vinyl and CD; and a limited-edition zoetrope vinyl.

Most formats are available for preorder now.

Released in April 1976, Black and Blue was The Stones' 13th studio album and the first since guitarist Mick Taylor left the group. His eventual replacement, Ronnie Wood, is featured on three songs. The Stones used the recording sessions as auditions for Taylor's replacement, with other guitarists like Jeff Beck, Robert A. Johnson and Wayne Perkins taking part.

