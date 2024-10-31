The Rolling Stones set London world premiere for 'Welcome To Shepherds Bush'

By Jill Lances

The Rolling Stones recently announced the upcoming release of Welcome To Shepherds Bush, a recording of a club show they headlined on June 8, 1999. Well, they just announced they'll be celebrating the release with a world premiere in London.

The premiere is scheduled for Nov. 21 at Vue Leicester Square, giving those attending a chance to catch the concert in 4K with Dolby Atmos sound.

Welcome To Shepherds Bush captures a "secret gig" by The Stones that happened just a few days before they played two sold-out shows at Wembley Arena.

The concert was witnessed by a star-studded crowd, including such big names as The Who's Pete TownshendLenny KravitzLed Zeppelin's Jimmy Page and Robert Plant, and featured several rarely played tunes.

Welcome to Shepherd's Bush will be released Dec. 6 on 4K Ultra High Definition with a Dolby Atmos audio option, the first time a Stones video has been released in that format. It will also be released as a Blu-ray + two-CD set; a limited-edition two-CD package; a two-LP black vinyl package; and a two-LP set in 180-gram white vinyl.

Welcome to Shepherd's Bush is available for preorder now.

