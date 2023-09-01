The Rolling Stones tease "new ... era" with latest ﻿'Hackney Diamonds'﻿ post

Nils Petter Nilsson/Getty Images

By Josh Johnson

The Rolling Stones teases continue.

On Friday, September 1, the "Gimme Shelter" rockers shared new videos on Facebook and Instagram directing you to their newly launched website, HackneyDiamonds.com, which fans are speculating is hinting at a new album titled Hackney Diamonds. The posts feature the Stones' lips logo made up of broken diamond pieces and rising from the street and the beach.

"A new Stones era," the captions to the posts reads. "Worldwide September 6th."

Notably, the HackneyDiamonds.com site features a countdown clock that will hit zero on September 6.

Meanwhile, both Mick Jagger and Keith Richards have shared similar teasers on Instagram. Mick's post also includes the beach video, as well as a clip of the Lips logo rising from a glacier, while Keith's features footage of a New York City Subway station.

Should Hackney Diamonds indeed be a new Rolling Stones album, it'll be their first since their 2016 blues covers compilation Blue & Lonesome. The most recent original Stones record is 2005's A Bigger Bang.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

