The Rolling Stones' 'Hackney Diamonds' debuts at #3

Geffen Records

By Jill Lances

While The Rolling Stones' new album, Hackney Diamonds, topped the chart in the U.K. and Australia, it settled for #3 on the Billboard 200 Album chart in the U.S., coming in just behind blink-182's ONE MORE TIME… at #1 and Drake's For All The Dogs at #2.

The Stones moved 101,000 equivalent album units of Hackney Diamonds to give them their 38th top-10 album, adding to their record for the most Top 10 albums in the history of the list.

Hackney Diamonds did particularly well with actual album sales, moving 94,000 units, thanks to over 30 different vinyl options, box sets, CDs and more.

Hackney Diamonds is The Stones' first album of new material in 18 years. Their last was 2005's A Bigger Bang, which also debuted at #3 on the album chart.

