The Rolling Stones announce opening acts for Hackney Diamonds tour

The Rolling Stones are getting ready to kick off their Hackney Diamonds tour on Sunday, April 28, at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, and they've just revealed the lineup of acts set to open for them on the trek.

The opening show will feature already announced special guest Gary Clark Jr., with The Pretty Reckless, KALEO, Joe Bonamassa, The Linda Lindas, Lawrence, Tyler Childers, Widespread Panic, Lainey Wilson, The Beaches, Electric Mud, Carin León, Ghost Hounds, Bettye LaVette, The Red Clay Strays and The War and Treaty among the artists booked for the rest of the tour.

Clark Jr., Ghost Hounds and KALEO have all opened for The Stones in the past.

The Rolling Stones Hackney Diamonds tour, their first North American tour since 2019’s No Filter tour, consists of 19 shows, with multiple nights in New Jersey, Chicago and Los Angeles, as well as a headlining set at Jazz Fest in New Orleans on May 2.

The tour wraps July 17 in Santa Clara, California. A complete list of dates can be found at rollingstones.com.

