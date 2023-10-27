The Rolling Stones’ 'Hackney Diamonds' tops the UK & Australian charts

The Rolling Stones have a new #1. The band's latest release, Hackney Diamonds, debuted on top of the U.K. Official Album chart, making it their 14th U.K. number one.

The Stones moved 72,000 units of Hackney Diamonds, their first album of new material in 18 years, putting them behind Lewis Capaldi and Ed Sheeran for the third-biggest sales week of the year.

With their 14 chart-toppers, The Stones tie Robbie Williams for the second-most #1 albums in the U.K., just behind The Beatles, who have 16. When you take out greatest hits compilations and collections, The Stones tie The Beatles, Bruce Springsteen and Williams for the most #1 studio albums, with 11.

And The Stones aren't just topping the charts in the U.K.: Hackney Diamonds is also #1 on Australia's ARIA chart, making it their eighth #1 down under.

