The Rolling Stones celebrating one-year anniversary of 'Hackney Diamonds' with special vinyl release

The Rolling Stones are celebrating the first anniversary of their latest album, Hackney Diamonds, by announcing a special vinyl release.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers are set to drop a two-LP blue splatter effect vinyl edition of Hackney Diamonds, which will feature the original album, along with seven live tracks recorded during the band's album release concert at Racket in New York in October 2023.

Hackney Diamonds (Anniversary Edition) will be released Dec. 6 and is available for preorder now.

Released Oct. 20, 2023, Hackney Diamonds was The Stones' first album of new material in 18 years. It featured guest appearances by Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder. It debuted at #1 on the U.K. chart and at #3 in the U.S.

