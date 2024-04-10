The Rolling Stones announce Gary Clark Jr. as opener for first show on US tour

Courtesy of The Rolling Stones

By Josh Johnson

The Rolling Stones have announced Gary Clark Jr. as the opener for the first show of their upcoming U.S. tour.

The show takes place April 28 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. Clark is originally from Austin, Texas.

Following the Houston date, the Stones will play New Orleans Jazz Fest in May, followed by U.S. stadium performances throughout May, June and July. They'll be supporting their new album, Hackney Diamonds, which was released in October and marked their first collection of original material in nearly 20 years.

Clark, meanwhile, put out a new record, JPEG RAW, in March. He'll launch his own U.S. tour in May.

