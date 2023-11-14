The Rolling Stones launch Crossfire Hurricane rum

Earlier this month, The Rolling Stones teased fans with a post sharing the website crossfirehurricane.com. While some were hoping the band was hinting at a tour, there's no tour news just yet. But they are giving fans something else: booze.

Crossfire Hurricane is actually a newly launched Caribbean rum created by the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers. It is a blend of rums from Jamaica, Barbados and the Dominican Republic, which are aged in oak barrels.

"To us, the Caribbean is more than just a beautiful place. It's a part of our story," Mick Jagger and Keith Richards share on the rum's website. "This aged, blended rum is our tribute to the islands that have inspired us for decades. Enjoy it neat, on the rocks or in the cocktail of your choosing - but never in silence."

And the band is even giving you ideas on how to use the new rum, with the website offering up recipes for four different cocktails: the Two Licks, Gold and Stormy, Crossfire Mojito and Crossfire Espresso Martini.

Crossfire Hurricane is available to order now.

