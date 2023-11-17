The Rolling Stones release Purple Disco Machine remix of “Mess it Up”

Seems like The Rolling Stones are looking to land a dance hit. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers just released a remix of their Hackney Diamonds single "Mess It Up," courtesy of Grammy-winning producer Purple Disco Machine.

Purple Disco Machine previously worked with such artists as Elton John, Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga and more, and even earned a 2023 Grammy for Best Remixed Recording for his work on Lizzo's "It's About Damn Time."

You can listen to "Mess It Up (Purple Disco Machine Remix)" now via streaming services or on YouTube.

"Mess It Up," which features The Stones' late drummer Charlie Watts, is the current single off Hackney Diamonds, The Rolling Stones' first album of new material in 18 years. The album has gone to #1 in 19 countries, debuting at #3 in the U.S.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.